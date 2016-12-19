And then there were four: Camila Cabello leaving Fifth Harmony

More news to come out of the Jingle Ball: Fifth Harmony is losing a team member.
Hours after the concert, the “Worth It” singers announced via social media that Camila Cabello was leaving the popular girl band.
Cabello did not write the statement, apparently.
The remaining ladies — Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen and Normani Kordei — said they “had been informed via [Cabello’s] representatives that the Cuban-born, Miami-raised singer has decided to leave Fifth Harmony...We wish her well.”
Wowza.
On the red carpet, the ladies did look a bit stressed, only showing faint smiles and barely touching one another.
In August, rumors started that Cabello was thinking of going solo.
