Recently separated ‘Flip or Flop’ stars under fire over seminars

Things are going from bad to worse for Tarek and Christina El Moussa, who just announced their split after news broke about an explosive argument back in May.
The “Flip or Flop” stars have also been under fire for the pricey real estate seminars they promote called Success, Path, Education. One person who was not impressed: Justin Best, a Boynton Beach-based combat veteran tells In Touch magazine that he ended up maxing out his credit cards on Success Path seminars and coaching that he claims led nowhere.
“It’s the worst kind of thing to do — to take someone who doesn’t understand an industry and just lie through your teeth,” the married father of four claimed to the weekly. “They teach you how to get an increase on all your credit limits, using a script they give you to talk to your credit card companies.”
After complaining, he demanded a refund and reportedly received $19,000 in exchange for promising not to sue or complain in a “non disparage agreement.”
Best isn’t the only one with a beef. ABC News reported back in October that numerous attendees said the program was a ripoff.
Christina El Moussa defended the seminars, many which were held in the South Florida area.
“I stand by our product,” she told the outlet. “It’s our tools, it’s our system. It’s what Tarek and I do. I’ve only heard very minimal complaints.”
The two real estate agents have yet to file for divorce but are reportedly seeing other people, according to Eonline.com.
