A street performer in Hawaii was playing the Matisyahu song 'One Day' when, unbeknownst to him, the artist himself joined in. Matisyahu was in Hawaii to play a festival and happened to stop by the coffee shop where the local man, Clint Alama, was singing and strumming a ukulele. Alama didn't realize at first who he was singing with, but after the performance, Matisyahu revealed himself and rewarded Alama with guest passes to his show