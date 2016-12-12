2016 was a big year for Pitbull. A look back at the highlights

Like a Kardashian to a camera, you can’t go anywhere in Miami without hearing, seeing or — yep, smelling — Pitbull. Miami’s unofficial (official?) PR representative, Pit is bullish when it comes to, well, everything. This year was no exception. What follows is, in brief, a year in Pitbull highlights, in no particular order.
▪ Mr. Worldwide finally cemented his place in Hollywood with his own star on the Walk of Fame, located in the appropriately named Celia Cruz Square of Tinseltown. His was the 2,584th star, but most definitely the very first for someone named after a Cujo-esque canine.
▪ Unbeknownst to many, Pitbull released not his first, but his third fragrance, Pitbull Cuba, which he calls his most “personal fragrance yet.” As scared as we are to discover this part of his personality, the unisex scent pays olfactory homage to his Cuban roots, despite the fact that he remained uncharacteristically mum on the death of Fidel Castro.
▪ In a politically charged year, Pitbull remained neutral. Last year, in his acceptance speech at Premios Juventud he admonished Donald Trump for his disparaging words against Latinos, then told then-candidates Hillary Clinton, Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush to ponerse las pilas, or “get it together.”
▪ Mr. Worldwide was much more emotional when he accepted his Corazón Latino Award at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina,where he gave a powerful speech flanked by radio personality Enrique Santos and kids from his SLAM! charter school. “This award means the world to me,” he said, choking up.
▪ As we said, Pitbull is everywhere, including in a private file in Tallahassee. Huh? Yep, Armando Christian Perez did some paid tourism work for Visit Florida. But when people wanted to know the details of this gig, the state refused because Pitbull’s contract contained “proprietary trade information,” which exempted the deal from a public records request. To this day, the file is still sealed. What trade information could it be? The recipe to his fragrances? Plans for a Dale Cafe? This is and remains Pitbull’s very own Area 51.
