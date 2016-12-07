People

December 7, 2016 4:44 PM

Barbra Streisand gets a little help from her friends at Miami concert

By Madeleine Marr

As if Barbra Streisand didn’t have enough star power by herself.

The singing legend decided to share the spotlight at her Monday night concert at AmericanAirlines Arena with actors/part time singers Patrick Wilson and Jamie Foxx. Streisand posed with the beaming guys backstage before the show.

 

Patrick &amp; Barbra ❤️ singing 'Loving You' (= Perf) from Passion (Musical), on Barbra's new album 'Encore', out now!

A photo posted by Patrick Wilson (@patrickwilson73)

Wilson sang a duet of “Loving You” with the 74-year-old headliner; Foxx and she linked up for “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.” Streisand has said in interviews in the past that Foxx has a very “soulful” sound and of Wilson gushed: “He’s not only a TV and movie star, he’s also an accomplished Broadway star with a really amazing voice.”

Wilson shared the love for the “The Way We Were” star on Instagram.

 

I&#39;m feeling spiritual and loving my luxury home away from home in Miami. Thanks for putting me up @airbnb

A video posted by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Foxx, however, on his Instagram, took a chance to give a shout out to airbnb, which he described as a “spiritual” retreat.

Streisand also had another pal with her — her dog, Sammie, short for Samantha, who appeared on the cover of her 2010 book, “My Passion for Design.” The adorable Coton de Tulear has appeared with Babs throughout a variety of her appearances so yeah, you could say this dog has the life.

Staff writer Howard Cohen contributed to this report.

