Kendall and Kylie Jenner take Miami during Art Basel

Kylie and Kendall Jenner aren’t ones to miss a major world event, despite the fact that their half sister Kim Kardashian is in L.A., helping husband Kanye West deal with alleged mental health issues.
And Art Basel Miami Beach 2016 was right up the young ladies’ alley. The youngest daughters of Kris (who was supposed to fly to Miami for DuJour magazine’s party, but nixed the trip) and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce) were caught by paparazzi painting the town hot pink. Both, naturally, documented their travels on social media.
Thanks for the free publicity, by the way. They made Miami look fantastic and fabulous.
Exhibit A: Kylie posed seductively at a rented $15 million mansion that TMZ reports has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. She stayed there with her beau Tyga.
Will Kylie, a lip-kit entrepreneur, and Kendall, a model who just walked in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, get a reality show like their half-sisters had? Remember “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami?” We sure do.
