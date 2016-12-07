Evelyn Lozada: Don’t tell me to get over Chad Johnson domestic violence incident

NEVER FORGET
Evelyn Lozada isn’t totally over Chad Johnson. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Real,” the former Miami resident opened up about her short lived marriage which ended after a domestic violence incident.
“My heart goes out to the victim,” she said. “And I know people — please don’t tweet me telling me this happened four years ago, get over it.”
The mother of two continued, “It stays with you forever,” adding amid tears, “Do the right thing: If it happens once we know it’s gonna happen again.”
The former NFL star was arrested in August 2012 for head butting his new wife during a heated argument; Lozada filed for divorce three days later. Johnson pled no contest and was sentenced to 12 months probation.
As for Lozada, she has happily moved on with L.A. Dodgers player Carl Crawford. They have a son and seem to be trying for another child despite a miscarriage last year.
She also confirmed she is returning to “Basketball Wives L.A.”
What, no “Baseball Wives?”
