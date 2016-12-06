‘Man of Steel’ star Henry Cavill poses with fans while in Miami area

A ‘SUPER’ TIME
Henry Cavill seems to like it in sunny South Florida.
How do we know? Social media.
Over the weekend, Twitter user Megan Gidlow wrote that she met Cavill at Fresh Market while wearing her Captain America pajamas. OK, that’s embarrassing. She looked great, though, and he, well... we know about him.
I JUST MET HENRY CAVILL IN FRESH MARKET WHILE WEARING MY CAPTAIN AMERICA PAJAMAS— Megan Gidlow (@MeganGidlow) December 3, 2016
Last Thursday, Instagram user Jenesty Balmaceda posted a selfie with the British hunk (who broke up with his 19 year old girflriend back in May) as they were apparently in the same restaurant, American Social Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale.
Another “Justice League” watcher snagged a selfie with Cavill, again at American Social, with the user name #GabyLobon. “Just me and @henrycavill at American Social, saturday brunch you know?!”
Her friends were impressed, commenting that the patron was “lucky.”
Late last month, Cavill visited the Agave Taco Bar, also in FLL, and posed with thrilled workers.
And eagle eyed superhero watchers couldn’t help but notice the Man of Steel’s chiseled physique in the waters of Miami Beach in August.
Time to get a place here, Henry! We can help you with your search, no problem.
Check out more sightings on the Facebook page Henry Cavill News.
