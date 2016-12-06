People

December 6, 2016 11:16 AM

‘Man of Steel’ star Henry Cavill poses with fans while in Miami area

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

A ‘SUPER’ TIME

Henry Cavill seems to like it in sunny South Florida.

How do we know? Social media.

Over the weekend, Twitter user Megan Gidlow wrote that she met Cavill at Fresh Market while wearing her Captain America pajamas. OK, that’s embarrassing. She looked great, though, and he, well... we know about him.

Last Thursday, Instagram user Jenesty Balmaceda posted a selfie with the British hunk (who broke up with his 19 year old girflriend back in May) as they were apparently in the same restaurant, American Social Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale.

 

So look at who I met today. ❤️️❤️️ #Superman #HenryCavill #JusticeLeague

A photo posted by Jenesty Balmaceda (@jenesty) on

Another “Justice League” watcher snagged a selfie with Cavill, again at American Social, with the user name #GabyLobon. “Just me and @henrycavill at American Social, saturday brunch you know?!”

Her friends were impressed, commenting that the patron was “lucky.”

 

Just me and @henrycavill at American Social, saturday brunch you know?!

A photo posted by Gaby Anez-Lobon (@gabylobon) on

Late last month, Cavill visited the Agave Taco Bar, also in FLL, and posed with thrilled workers.

And eagle eyed superhero watchers couldn’t help but notice the Man of Steel’s chiseled physique in the waters of Miami Beach in August.

Time to get a place here, Henry! We can help you with your search, no problem.

Check out more sightings on the Facebook page Henry Cavill News.

Related content

People

Comments

Videos

911 call from Kanye West's doctor, requesting police and paramedics

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos