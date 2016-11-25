Andy Cohen: I would love to interview Kanye West

On Saturday night, Andy Cohen will be doing what he does best — indulging in his gift of gab and gossip. The TV/radio personality and “Real Housewives” mastermind, 48, will sit down for a “Conversation with Lee Schrager” to close out The 36th Annual Alper JCC Berrin Family Jewish Book Festival. Cohen will be discussing “Superficial” (Henry Holt), the follow-up to 2013’s “The Andy Cohen Diaries,” documenting even more of the fabulous, celebrity filled life of the “Watch What Happens Live” host. When he’s in Miami, he’ll need to use extra amounts of SPF and wear a hat. Page Six reports Cohen was recently diagnosed with skin cancer on his lip after pal Kelly Ripa noticed something that looked off.
For star watchers, “Superficial,” is a dream read. What was the process like writing and actually living it?
It took a year and a half of me jotting down notes whenever I could squeeze in a few hours, like on an airplane, and just go back over stuff. Looking back, I think I should have called it “Diary of a Name Dropper” [laughs]. Then finally, I was like, OK, I’ve had enough. I’m not doing this anymore. I have to stop.
Though you’re no longer a Bravo executive, you still produce the “Real Housewives” franchise. Would you ever want a reality show on your life?
You know, my books are like my own version of a reality show or documentary, except in the written form. I’m in control of the final edit, which I like, but I definitely let people in.
A lot of the book sees you in Miami.
I come down there quite a bit. I love hanging out at the Delano.
So now we know what a typical day is like for you.
I do meet a lot of celebrities. Too many to count. But there are also other people who are emailing me and texting me constantly. They’re mad at me, or trying to get me to do something for them. It’s a funny balancing it, but I love it.
What do you make of the presidential elections?
It just goes to show you that celebrities just don’t hold that much sway. And Midtown [NYC] is a mess. You can’t get near Trump Tower anymore.
Who is your bucket-list guest?
I mean, I would love for Michelle Obama to come on, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. Though she will have more time now. Kanye West would be great, too. I don’t know what to make of his situation. And absolutely I would love Beyonce.
When people meet you, what’s the most common question you are asked?
A lot want to hear about the ‘Housewives.’ Also they want gossip. And I give it to them.
Information: Tickets to Saturday’s 7:30 panel at Beth David Congregation, 2625 SW Third Ave., are $75 for preferred seating and $30 for general admission. Call 305-271- 9000, ext. 268, or visit www.alperjcc.org
Comments