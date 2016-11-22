Kanye West’s 911 call reveals rapper had ‘psychiatric emergency’

The same day the news broke that Kanye West was canceling the remainder of his nationwide Saint Pablo tour (including a stop in South Florida), we hear the rapper was hospitalized.
Page Six had reported earlier that the outspoken entertainer was suffering from “a nervous breakdown.” A source close to the father of two told the paper: “He is becoming more and more unpredictable.”
According to widespread media reports, West was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon and spent the evening there. It is unclear if Kim Kardashian’s husband has been released. The reality star rushed to his side after canceling a New York City appearance.
TMZ reported that West was at his trainer Harley Pasternak’s home and began “acting erratically.”
In a 911 call obtained by UsWeekly, several paramedics describe the situation as a “psychiatric emergency.” TMZ was first to obtain the audio.
Los Angeles police told The Associated Press only that officers were called to a house on Laurel Avenue for a disturbance, but did not confirm that the disturbance was caused by the “Gold Digger” hip hopper. Cops say the situation was medical not criminal, and that the patient was taken away by ambulance and put on a psychiatric hold.
TMZ added that West, who was reluctant to be carted away, was handcuffed to a gurney “as standard protocol.”
He is reportedly suffering from sleep deprivation.
Showbiz friends are showing their support, like comedian Marlon Wayans, who tweeted: “I pray for him his well being and his health. Get well bro. Always love.”
Hey @kanyewest , get better man! People are making jokes right now, but having been there myself, I hope he gets the help he needs.— emile hirsch (@EmileHirsch) November 22, 2016
And Emile Hirsch, who has had similar issues, showed empathy.
The hashtag #prayforkanye is now trending.
Comments