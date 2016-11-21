Kanye West cancels rest of tour, including the one in South Florida

Hey, anybody out there holding tickets to Kanye West’s Dec. 4 concert at the BB&T Center? You’re out of luck.
The rapper has canceled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo Tour. An email from Livenation Monday morning confirmed that tickets will be fully refunded at point of purchase.
No reason was given but if you’ve reading the headlines over the weekend, you may have a slight inkling as to why.
Kim Kardashian’s famously outspoken husband abruptly walked off the stage at a concert to boos in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, after a bizarre tirade about Beyonce, Jay Z, politics, Facebook, corporate radio and MTV.
The rant was recorded by confused fans.
Outside the arena afterward, many fans were visibly upset, the Sacramento Bee reported.
“I spent $250,” Christian Krebs, of Sacramento, told the newspaper. “I might be a fan of his music, but I’m not a fan of his character.”
To add insult to injury, West then canceled a performance Sunday in the Los Angeles area.
Now the whole thing has been called off.
