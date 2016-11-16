Melania Trump talked about her husband being immature years ago

Melania Trump has been talking about her husband Donald Trump’s childish behavior long before he decided to run for president.
Speaking to miami.com back in the fall of 2010 about her affordable QVC jewelry line, the part time Palm Beach resident said that she was juggling motherhood — the power couple’s son Barron was quite young — with her career.
“My schedule is very busy,” the soon to be first lady told us. “Barron is a very energetic little 4-year- old boy.”
Then: “As I have said, I feel like have two boys: One big one and one little one.''
Almost exactly six years later during an interview on CNN with Anderson Cooper, Melania said the almost exact thing about the current president elect being immature. She sat down with Cooper after the Access Hollywood bus hot-mic scandal that led to Billy Bush’s dismissal (many thought he egged The Donald on).
“Sometimes I say I have two boys at home — I have my young son and I have my husband. But I know how some men talk, and that’s how I saw it, yes,” she said.
That’s her story and she’s sticking to it.
