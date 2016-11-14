Former Housewife Ana Quincoces: I really want to go on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

You’ve got to get up pretty early in the morning to be Ana Quincoces.
The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star sets her alarm for 3 a.m. every (week) day for her new gig on “The Studio D Show,” an hourlong talk show that airs at 1 p.m. (check your local UVerse listings or studiod.com). She is in charge of the entertainment and social media stories.
It’s a different gig from “RHOM,” and her most recent stint on reality TV, Food Network’s “Next Food Network Star.”
“I’ve never used a TelePrompTer before,” she admitted from the 28th Annual Festival of Chefs Easter Seals event Wednesday night at Nikki Beach, featuring eats by such hot local chefs as Dena Marino and Adrianne Calvo. “I’m very much the type of person who shoots from the hip.”
Thankfully, there’s no drama on the morning chat show.
“The editing on ‘The Next Food Network Star’ makes ‘Housewives’ look like a walk in the park,” laughed the statuesque lawyer. “Besides the reunions, everything on [RHOM] was kind of the way it happened. I wasn’t expecting a food show to be so cut-throat. I get it, though. They all want the same thing: ratings.”
As a home cook with no formal training, Quincoces was proud of how she far she went in the competition.
“I thought I was going home the first week, humiliated,” admitted the Coral Gables resident. “But I received a lot of accolades from great chefs Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay. I ended up trademarking the hashtag #thebitchcancook [laughs]. Call me whatever you want, but if you say I can cook, I’m happy.”
The single mother of two is also juggling her Skinny Latina Million Dollar line of marinades.
“People love it,” Quincoces said. “It goes flying off the shelves. It’s like crack.”
One thing Quincoces wants to cross off the old bucket list: a stint on “Dancing with the Stars.”
“I just want to put it out there — I would go through any kind of physical or emotional pain,” she said. “I would not quit, people!”
