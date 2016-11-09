Melania Trump: The only first lady to pose naked

Melania Trump has posed in her birthday suit, but surprisingly she’s not the only model turned first lady.
The New York Post did a little fact checking on this issue and reported that Betty Ford and Pat Nixon were also poseurs at one point in their lives.
But Mrs. Trump (nee Knaus) does hold the distinction of being just one of two non native Americans. Louisa Adams, the first lady to President John Quincy Adams, was born in England.
But back to her birthday suit: In January 2000, British GQ interviewed the then girlfriend of Donald Trump and she posed completely naked on a fur blanket. Her only accessories: diamonds and (yes) handcuffs. There are also Bond girl type pictures of the then 26-year-old posing seductively on the current president elect’s custom-fitted Boeing 727 plane.
See our naked shots of America’s future First Lady. https://t.co/ZsIslQ19N1 #Election2016— British GQ (@BritishGQ) November 9, 2016
The writer describes the squinty eyed, sexy Slovenian as “delectable.”
Trump revisited the lad mag (the U.S. version) of April this year, discussing what she would be like as the first lady if Donald were to win.
She said she would be involved in “[m]any different charities involving children, involving many different diseases.”
The mother of one has also tackled the issue of cyberbullying, some say ironically, considering her hubby’s online actions.
Comments