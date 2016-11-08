Shakira cancels appearances due to ‘personal matters’

What’s wrong, Shakira?
Fans were left wondering after the Colombian pop star wrote on social media:
'Due to personal matters, I won’t be able to travel to Las Vegas & LA to attend the @LatinGRAMMYS or the @AMAs this year,” the 39-year-old tweeted.
The mother of two, whose bf is soccer star Gerard Pique, also wrote the same message in Spanish.
The 17th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards fall on Nov. 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; while the 44th Annual American Music Awards are Nov. 20 at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater.
She was slated to do a duet with Carlos Vives,whom the Colombian songstress teamed up for on the single “La Bicicleta.”
