Pitbull gets emotional during iHeart awards ceremony

There were some sorpresas at the third annual iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. The always energetic event celebrated the best in Latin music. Pitbull gave an emotional acceptance speech while receiving the inaugural iHeartRadio Premio Corozon Latino award, telling the cheering crowd, “For me to be a Miami born-and-raised Dade County, 305 representer...and to be up here...with kids that are just like me, that came from nothing and understand what it is to make something out of it, is a true honor,” said the SLAM charter school founder to cheers.
“And let me tell you, awards don't mean nothing to me, because my kids can’t eat awards. But you know what it means to be able to be somebody that can build a school in their old neighborhood and give a future to kids that nobody believed in? This award means the world to me.”
He also gave a shoutout to Hope Martinez, the Miami Coral Park drama teacher who helped him get to where he is today.
“It’s only right since a teacher changed my life...she told me and she believed in me, she said, ‘I don't ever want nothing from you in life. I just want you to say thank you to me when you win your first award.’ I want to say thank you to Hope Martinez for winning my most important award.”
Another highlight came when Enrique Iglesias jumped off the stage and into the audience while performing “Bailando,” with Gente de Zona.
Nicky Jam drove the crowd crazy (and luckily, no one was burned) during a pyrotechnic-filled cover of Omi’s “Cheerleader.”
