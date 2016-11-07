‘Real Housewives’ star Teresa Giudice in Miami before Bravo reunion explosion

RETAIL THERAPY
Those lines outside Inance boutique in Pompano Beach Friday night were for the one and only Teresa Giudice. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was on hand to celebrate the grand opening of the women’s clothing and accessories store. After doing some shopping, Teresa posed for pictures and signed pictures and copies of her latest book, “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again,” documenting her time behind bars. The mother of four and her husband Joe were indicted in 2013 on 41 counts of bankruptcy fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
At Grand opening of @InanceSkincare #Inance Clothing Store #PompanoBeach with @Teresa_Giudice Book signing pic.twitter.com/bgHyeujZLE— Jeff Martin (@JeffMartinMedia) November 4, 2016
Giudice, 44, was in great spirits, despite the fact that Joe is still in the slammer. She even took some time to Facetime with fans.
Giudice later met up with fellow Bravo stars Siggy Flicker and Dolores Catania to eat at New York Prime restaurant in Boca Raton. Flicker captioned a pic of the three: “Amazing night,” the new “RHONJ” castmate wrote. “We had a lot of laughs.”
Best night @NEWYORKPRIME with my girls @DoloresCatania @Teresa_Giudice #rhonj #boca pic.twitter.com/awkYrLJf6K— Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) November 5, 2016
She and former friend Jacqueline Laurita went at it, and Teresa had backup — her sister in law Melissa Gorga.
The two women ganged up on Laurita telling her she was to blame for all of Giudice’s problems (yeah: OK), saying she tattled to the feds.
“I swear on my children, I had no involvement,” Laurita volleyed back.
Part 2 of the reunion airs Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 p.m.
