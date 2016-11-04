Michael Buble’s heartbreaking news: My son has cancer

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato are dealing with every parent’s worst nightmare: Their son has cancer.
The couple released a statement Friday saying they are “devastated” by the diagnosis.
It is unclear what type of cancer their 3-year-old son Noah has. But they took him to the United States for treatement after realizing that the child did not have mumps, but something more serious.
“Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well,” the statement said. “We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing.”
Buble was going to embark on a tour next year.
The Canadian singer and Argentine actress also have a 9-month-old son, Elias. He seems healthy.
