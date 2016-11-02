Lil Wayne walks out of ‘Nightline’ interview: My life matters

Lil Wayne got a little touchy Tuesday night during a “Nightline” interview with ABC News’ Linsey Davis.
The reporter asked the Miami Beach rapper whether he supported the Black Lives Matter movement. She was following up on recent comments he had made to Fox Sports, saying there’s “no such thing as racism.”
Mistake.
The 34-year-old hip-hopper then became increasingly agitated.
“I am a young black rich mother- f---er!” he said, shaking his hands wildly and moving about the chair. “If that don’t let you know that America don’t understand that black lives matter... “
The Young Money mogul then pointed to the unseen cameraman: “That man is white. He’s filming me! I’m a [n-word]!”
“[Black Lives Matter] is not a name, it’s not ‘whatever, whatever,’ it’s somebody got shot by police for a f---ed up reason,” he said, adding “I don’t feel connected to a damn thing that ain’t got nothing to do with me.”
The talk was over. The 34-year-old hip hop superstar ripped off his mic after telling Davis he wasn’t a politican and bailed.
Weezy was doing the interview to promote his new memoir “Gone ‘Til November: A Journal of Rikers Island” — excerpts from his diary when he was locked up for eight months in 2010 on weapon possession charges.
