November 1, 2016 5:44 PM

Netflix star Zulay Henao makes herself at home in Miami

By Madeleine Marr

Zulay Henao — of Netflix’s upcoming movie co-starring Kevin James, “True Memoirs of an International Assassin”took a break from her promotional tour last weekend to relax at East Miami, a lifestyle hotel and residences at Brickell City Centre.

 

Spotted at the property’s signature restaurant, Quinto La Huella, the Colombian actress dined with her sister Chloé Areu and enjoyed a number of dishes from its parrilla (grill).

Henao (“The Single Moms Club”) also found time to lounge by the hotel’s fifth-floor pool and deck area. She later posted on her Instagram gushing about the place.

