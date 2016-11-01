Netflix star Zulay Henao makes herself at home in Miami

Zulay Henao — of Netflix’s upcoming movie co-starring Kevin James, “True Memoirs of an International Assassin” — took a break from her promotional tour last weekend to relax at East Miami, a lifestyle hotel and residences at Brickell City Centre.
Spotted at the property’s signature restaurant, Quinto La Huella, the Colombian actress dined with her sister Chloé Areu and enjoyed a number of dishes from its parrilla (grill).
Henao (“The Single Moms Club”) also found time to lounge by the hotel’s fifth-floor pool and deck area. She later posted on her Instagram gushing about the place.
