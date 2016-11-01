Newly married Eva Longoria in a good place now

Eva Longoria-Baston is loving married life.
The actress-producer has even taken on her the last name of her new husband Jose “Pepe” Antonio Baston — with a hyphen, of course.
The 41-year-old Texas native, who was married in May, recently talked to Ocean Drive about why the newylweds just work: “I think every relationship is a path to where you are today,” said Longoria-Baston, whose first husband was San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker. She filed for divorce from the NBA star in late 2010, roughly three years after they were married and soon after she discovered Parker sexting another woman.
The recovery from cheating was tough for the “Desperate Housewives” star, she has admitted in the past.
But she seems terrific now — with no regrets.
“Every wrong turn led you to the spot where you are,” Longoria-Baston told OD’s November issue. “So it wasn’t necessarily the wrong turn at the time. I wouldn’t change anything—ever.”
She also is looking to possibly expand her family with the Mexican media mogul.
“If it happened it happens – it it’s meant to be it would be a blessing.”
Another love of Longoria-Baston’s — Miami. The couple has a seaside pad here.
“If Hollywood were based in Miami, I would be in heaven,” Eva said. “I love everything about it: what the humidity does for your hair and skin, all the Latin influences. You can get a café con leche on every corner! In L.A., I never go to the beach. Our place in Miami is on the beach, and it’s almost like it beckons you to come outside and exercise.”
Find the star eating at SuViche, one of her favorite spots with four locations throughout Dade and Broward.
“It’s amazing Peruvian ceviche and sushi — I probably eat there twice a day, and they know my order by heart.”
