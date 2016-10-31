‘Real Housewives’ star LuAnn de Lesseps celebrates bachelorette party in Miami

When you know you know.
And LuAnn de Lesseps did.
She’ll never forget the date: Nov. 24, 2015.
That’s when she met her “soul mate,” businessman Tom D’Agostino.
A few weeks later, on Feb. 5,2016, the “Real Housewives of New York City” stalwart and businessman were engaged.
“What can I say? The stars aligned,” said de Lesseps, who was in Miami to celebrate her bachelorette party at Coya restaurant in Brickell Friday night. “When you put yourself out there in the universe, things happen.”
At the glamorous bash — thrown by former “Real Housewives of Miami” star Marysol Patton and attended by fellow “NYC” castmate Jill Zarin, as well as two other “RHOM” babes Alexia Echevarria and Adriana de Moura — De Lesseps donned a tiara and a T-shirt that read “Mrs. D’Agostino” in rhinestone letters. The ladies drank, ate and gossiped ’til the wee hours.
The festivities continued at STK, according to Patton’s Instagram account.
Not in attendance: the woman who set the couple up: De Lesseps and D’Agostino were put together by another “NYC” cast mate, Dorinda Medley, a mutual friend of the now couple while Medley was at a party in the Hamptons in the summer of 2015.
“Dorinda called me and said, ‘I found the male version of you,’” recounted De Lesseps. “She put Tom on the phone, and we just clicked, but didn’t actually meet until months later [by accident].”
That’s when the magic happened.
“We haven’t left each other’s side since,” gushed De Lesseps, who was married to the father of her two kids, Count Alexandre De Lesseps, from 1993 to 2009.
Yes, folks. To answer your burning question: De Lesseps will lose her Countess title once she weds D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve at The Breakers in Palm Beach. But that doesn’t seem to be an issue.
A new year will bring fresh beginnings — and a sure-to-be festive event.
“We are planning a three-day celebration,” reported De Lesseps. “New Year’s Day is Tom’s 50th birthday so it all worked out perfectly. He also felt like he got gypped by having his birthday around the holidays so now he’ll have something special to mark the day, also since he’s never been married before.”
Look for the newlyweds spending more time down in the Sunshine State — D’Agostino has a house in Palm Beach.
“I always wanted to get a place down in Florida before I met Tom,” said the clothing and bedding designer, 51. “But when I was single I thought Miami would be better for me, more fun. But being married, Palm Beach works out great.”
You’ll also be catching more of the newlyweds on future episodes of “RHONYC.”
Bravo cameras won’t be at the wedding, De Lesseps says, but video footage of the blessed event will likely be used on a show.
“We’ll see.”
Comments