Duchene scores twice, Avalanche beat Coyotes 3-2

Matt Duchene scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche held on to beat the road-weary Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday night.
Rene Bourque also scored for the Avalanche, who got 23 saves from backup goalie Calvin Pickard.
The Coyotes, just back from a 1-5 road trip, took the lead on Radim Vrbata's goal barely five minutes into the first period but the Avalanche scored the next three before Tobias Rieder made it a one-goal game with 4:04 to play.
Louis Domingue had 31 saves for the Coyotes.
Pickard, in his second start of the season, was in goal because regular starter Semyon Varlamov played in the Avalanche's 1-0 home loss to Winnipeg on Friday night.
Duchene's wraparound goal from in front of the net tied it at 1-1 at 5:51 of the second period.
The Avalanche scored twice in the third period. Borque's power play goal put Colorado ahead 1:42 into the final period and Duchene added his second goal of the night, and fifth of the season, halfway through the period to make it 3-1.
Arizona scored on a slick play in an otherwise sloppy first period. Moving down the ice, toward the Colorado net, Martin Hanzal gave a backhanded pass to Max Domi. Domi relayed the puck quickly to Vrbata, whose right wrister past Pickard made it 1-0.
In the second period, Colorado's Mikhail Grigorenko had the puck behind the net and got it to Duchene who, with his back to the Arizona goalie, reached around and knocked the puck into the right side of the net to tie it.
Colorado took the lead 1:42 into the final period when Nathan McKinnon slammed the puck hard off the boards behind the net. The deflection came right to Borque, who knocked it in.
Duchene scored on a breakaway with 8:36 left to make it 3-1. Oliver Ekman-Larsson took the puck on a neutral zone faceoff and sent a long pass to Rieder, who broke free for the 1-on-1 goal to slice it to 3-2. Arizona emptied the net but couldn't tie it in a frantic final few minutes.
NOTES: Hanzal's shot that would have tied the game 2-2 bounced off the crossbar in the third period. ... The Coyotes were without D Michael Stone with an upper body injury. ... Colorado D Fedor Tyutin missed his third straight game with a groin injury. ... The last seven Arizona goals have been scored by seven different players.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: Host Nashville on Tuesday night.
Coyotes: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.
