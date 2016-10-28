Help Julia Roberts celebrate her 49th birthday

TRY
It’s Halloween. You know what that means: lots of leftover candy. It also means that the holidays are upon us. Feeling festive and in the mood for a brown spirit? Launched in 2012, D’USSÉ (pronounced “dew-say”) VSOP is an ultra-premium cognac favored by Jay Z that blends more than 200 years of tradition with the modern inspiration (the rapper prefers his neat). Sip it at the Fontainebleau Hotel, Broken Shaker and Prime 112.
CLICK
Want to feel really old? Julia Roberts is pushing 50. The Oscar winning actress turned 49 on Friday. And GLSEN, an organization focused on helping to ensure safe schools, is calling on fans to help her celebrate by donating $49 in her honor until Tuesday. Log on at www.glsen.org/HappyBirthdayJulia, where there’s also a chance to win a lunch with her, until Nov. 15, at www.charitybuzz.com/glsen.
VISIT
If you feel like you need a change of scenery in your life as the year inches to a close, check out My Home Fashion Boutique, newly opened in the Biscayne Commons shopping center, at the intersection of SoFla fashion and international style. The store’s inviting, bohemian space is designed as if it were a chic flat that you would really want to live in. Feel free to steal decor ideas, says lead stylist Dana Lyons. 305-947-4730.
