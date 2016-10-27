Mariah Carey: Suddenly single

If Mariah Carey makes her appearance at the annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, Nov. 12 — as is rumored — don’t expect Aussie billionaire James Packer on her arm.
The two have ended their engagement. Rumor has it Packer broke up with the pop diva because of her, well, diva ways, but TMZ dishes that something bad happened last month while the exes were vacationing in Greece.
It might or might have not involved the singer’s assistant. But it was so bad that sources tell the site that after the alleged incident, Carey bailed on the vacay. Don’t worry, there will be entertainment in case she doesn’t show: R&B star John Legend will headline the always grand affair.
At least things are going well with her ex, Nick Cannon. The former couple recently celebrated Halloween with their twins, according to her Instagram.
And her E! reality show Mariah’s World is set to premiere Dec. 4.
