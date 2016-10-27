People

October 27, 2016 4:13 PM

Tom Cruise getting house in Florida to be near Scientology headquarters: report

By Madeleine Marr

Tom Cruise is moving on up — to Clearwater: The New York Post reports that the “Jack Reacher” star is set to move into a styling penthouse owned by his Scientology peeps.

The developer of the 10 story condo called The SkyView is fellow Scientologist Moises Agami, and it’s located a few blocks from the Church’s headquarters.

Cruise will not only be closer to his beloved religion, but to his ailing mom, Mary Lee Mapother, who lives in Clearwater, on Florida’s west coast, about 200 miles north of Miami.

So what will this mean for his new relationship?

UsWeekly reports he is “serious” with a British woman. They’ve been dating since June.

