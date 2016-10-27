Miami fitness model Valeria Orsini gives her top workout tips

Safe to say, if Valeria Orsini had a couple of cheat days, she would know how to get back on track and burn off those calories. Stat.
The Coral Gables fitness model gives workout classes online on her You Tube channel “It’s For Real,” airing new webisodes 8 p.m. Sundays. We caught up with the Atlanta-born, Miami-raised social media hottie who gave us some tips on getting in shape before the holiday onslaught:
What do you want viewers to know about your show?
I’m all about motivation. Fitness doesn’t have to be boring or intimidating. It’s fun and it can be simple. I want people to know that wherever they are in their journey to embrace working out and do things they enjoy while becoming healthier.
What is your fitness routine?
It changes and depends on my current goals. That plays a huge part in planning for success. Whenever you want to reach a goal having a plan is a good idea, same thing with your routine. For example, if I was looking for a leaner look maybe before a fitness photoshoot or something special coming up, I would focus on doing 45 minutes to one hour of daily cardio while weight training. I would focus on high reps with low weight to both burn and sculpt.
You’re in terrific shape. Do you ever get sore still from working out?
Of course. I switch up routines quite often, and I enjoy learning new styles of training. Your muscles get used to the same old thing. You never know what you end up loving to do; maybe you haven’t tried it yet.
What is the best workout tip anyone ever gave you?
“Squats are life.” No, just kidding. Honestly, proper form is everything. It’s how you avoid injury. I can’t tell you how many people I see at the gym doing things wrong. They often continue to add weight increasing their odds of getting hurt. We all have access to the Internet. So if you aren’t sure if you’re doing the exercises right, just Google them.
What’s the fastest way to get fit? Or is there a quick fix?
There is no substitution for eating healthy and working out consistently. But I do have a hot tip for anyone looking to lose weight naturally: Over a year ago I started working on BodyByOrsini.com slimming patches. They’re made up of natural herbs and plant extracts. You leave them on your tummy every other day to burn fat.
What’s the hardest workout you’ve ever done?
There is nothing quite like Muaythai, a Thai combat sport that uses so many different parts of your body for strengthening and conditioning. It will make a grown man cry.
What else do you want us to know about you?
I’m not just a fitness model who signs contracts for big money. If you ever see me put my name on anything it’s something that I truly believe in and I stand by. I take my time to invest and create amazing high quality products for my fans. I’m also really proud of my other company SuperFitBabes.com that sells top Colombian and Brazilian high-performance fabrics. It’s a great feeling to know that when I see a woman wearing my clothing, she not only looks fashionable through her toughest workouts but she has the support she needs with materials that go as hard as she does.
