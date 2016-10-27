The Latest: Trump says Pence was in 'grave danger'

The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):
8:30 p.m.
Donald Trump has briefly addressed running mate Mike Pence's rough plane landing at New York's LaGuardia airport Thursday night.
Trump tells supporters in Geneva, Ohio, that Pence had been in "grave, grave danger," but was now OK.
Trump says he "just spoke to Mike Pence and he's fine. Everybody's fine." Nobody was injured in the incident, in which Pence's campaign plane skidded off a rain-slick runway at LaGuardia.
Trump is taking the opportunity to again tout his decision to choose the Indiana governor as his running mate, saying, "What a great guy he is."
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also took note of the incident, tweeting that she was "Glad to hear" Pence and the rest of the passengers were safe.
---
8:15 p.m.
Donald Trump now says NBC broke the law when it released a recording of him making lewd comments about how he felt entitled to grope women aboard an "Access Hollywood" bus.
Trump tells Fox News Channel's "The O'Reilly Factor" that "the microphone was not supposed to be on."
He's also claiming it was an "illegal act" for NBC to record his conversation, even though he was in the midst of recording a television episode.
Trump says, "you know that was a private dressing room - yeah that was certainly illegal, no question about it."
California law makes it a crime to record private conversations unless all parties consent — as long as the participants have an objectively reasonable expectation that no one is listening.
Trump is also suggesting he might consider taking legal action against NBC after the election. He has rarely followed through with such threats.
--
8 p.m.
An airplane carrying Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence has slid off the runway while landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
Pence has told reporters he's fine and no one on board appears injured.
The plane made a rough impact when it landed. The pilot slammed on the brakes and travelers could smell burning rubber.
Pence says mud splashed on the front windows of the cockpit.
Passengers, including Pence, are being evacuated through the back of the plane.
---
6:34 p.m.
New fundraising reports show Hillary Clinton raised nearly $53 million for her presidential bid in the first 19 days of this month — an average of $2.8 million per day.
Overall, her campaign had $62.4 million in available cash as of last week.
The continued cash flow ensures the Democratic nominee can keep her sprawling campaign at full strength in the frantic final days until the election.
Clinton's campaign employs more than 800 people, many of whom are fanned out across the country encouraging people to vote for her. She also has been spending more than $16 million per week on advertising, Kantar Media's political ad tracker shows.
Her opponent, Republican Donald Trump, had not yet filed his October fundraising report.
---
6:40 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is pushing drive up turnout among college students in North Carolina.
The Democrat is making an unannounced stop at a homecoming pep rally at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.
Clinton was greeted by a DJ, a dance troupe, a marching band and deafening cheers at the surprise stop. "The Aggies are in the house!" she cheered back.
The stop was the third visit of the day to a university campus.
Clinton held a rally with first lady Michelle Obama at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem and also stopped to greet students a voting site at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
---
6:26 p.m.
Donald Trump says that he's ready to hold the election today and thinks he should be crowned the winner — even though polls show him behind.
Trump jokes that he's been thinking: "We should just cancel the election and just give it to Trump, right?"
The GOP nominee had been talking about rival Hillary Clinton's tax policies and making the case to a Toledo, Ohio audience that his proposals are much better.
He's also joking about how popular a phrase he introduced to his stump speech this month — "Drain the swamp!" — has become at his rallies, comparing himself to singer Frank Sinatra embracing a song he wasn't a huge fan of at first.
Trump says he though the saying was, "terrible," but "now it's become one of the hottest phrases anywhere in the world" and he likes it.
---
5:50 p.m.
The Republicans' congressional campaign committee has released a new TV ad that praises a GOP House member who said Trump has "disqualified himself" to be president.
The ad for Rep. Robert Dold of Illinois calls him an "independent voice" who has "stood up" to Trump. It features video of a news interview in which Dold criticizes the brash billionaire.
The ad marks the first time the National Republican Congressional Committee devoted to electing Republicans to the House has used a message openly critical of the Republican presidential nominee.
Dold is in his second term representing a district north of Chicago. He faces a rematch against former Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider in the Democratic-leaning state.
---
5:12 p.m.
It may be late in the presidential election's fourth quarter, by Mike Pence is proving he can still throw a tight spiral. During a delay at the airport in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the vice presidential candidate played a quick game of pickup football along a runway between the parked campaign plane and a nearby cornfield.
Pence was quarterback and took several tries to notch his first completion. At least two of his passes were intercepted.
But the 57-year-old can throw the ball along way and his spiral rarely wavered. Pence played football as a freshman in high school in his native Columbus, Ohio.
---
4:15 p.m.
Wealthy donors have pumped more than $50 million in last-minute cash into competitive Senate races as Republicans try to hang onto their slim majority.
The GOP's Senate Leadership Fund raised $7 million in the first 19 days of October and another $25 million since then. In addition, a nonprofit affiliated with the fund has transferred over another $11 million.
That nonprofit, called One Nation, does not make public its donors. The rest of the Senate Leadership Fund's donors will be named, either in a filing Thursday or one next month.
On the Democratic side, the Senate Majority PAC raised $19 million through last week. That's more than it has ever raised in a single month
That group's donors are due to be disclosed in a Federal Election Commission filing Thursday.
---
3:45 p.m.
Donald Trump says the media are biased against him and most voters agree with him.
A new Associated Press-GfK poll found that even voters who aren't backing the Republican presidential nominee see media bias against Trump.
Overall, 56 percent of likely voters say the media are biased against Trump. Just 5 percent say the bias is in his favor. Another 37 percent say coverage is mostly balanced.
Eighty-seven percent of Trump's supporters see the media as biased against him.
Even Hillary Clinton's supporters are more likely to see bias against Trump than bias in his favor, 30 percent to 8 percent. Sixty percent of Clinton's supporters see no bias in either direction.
---
3:15 p.m.
Michelle Obama says she's often asked whether she and fellow first lady Hillary Clinton are friends. She delivered a clear answer: "Yes, Hillary Clinton is my friend."
Mrs. Obama was speaking Thursday at a raucous campaign rally in North Carolina, her first joint appearance with Clinton. The two women served as very different first ladies and are not known to have a personal closeness.
But Mrs. Obama says she's come out as a strong defender of Clinton because this election is "unprecedented."
She said she wants to see someone in the Oval Office who will unify Americans and "who values and honors women."
Mrs. Obama's aides have called the remarks her "closing argument" for Clinton.
---
3:05 p.m.
Donald Trump is criticizing rival Hillary Clinton for being too tough on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking at a rally in Springfield, Ohio, Trump took issue with Clinton's criticism of the Russian strongman, who has been denounced for his military assertiveness and anti-democratic tendencies.
Trump said: "She speaks very badly of Putin, and I don't think that's smart."
He asked: "How do you speak so badly of someone?"
Trump has been repeatedly criticized for failing to denounce the Russian leader and saying that he'd be willing to work with him to fight Islamic State militants.
Trump is also continuing to criticize Clinton's judgment and stamina, saying "she's definitely a low-energy person."
---
2:55 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump can learn from first lady Michelle Obama about how to support military families, not disrespect them.
Clinton cited Trump's feud with an American-Muslim family whose son was killed serving in the U.S. military in Iraq. Trump has insisted the son would be alive if Trump had been president at the time of his military service.
The Democratic nominee says she doesn't understand how anyone would want to "rub salt in the wounds of military families."
Clinton and Mrs. Obama are appearing together at a rally in North Carolina. Clinton says that while she knows the challenges of being married to a president, Michelle Obama "faced pressures I never did" as the nation's first black first lady.
---
2:50 p.m.
Donald Trump is seizing on revelations in hacked emails that show the overlapping relationships between the Clinton Foundation and the family's private enrichment.
He is referring to a 2011 memo from longtime Bill Clinton aide Doug Band contained in Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta's private emails.
Band described how he encouraged his clients to contribute to the Clinton Foundation and hire Clinton for consulting and speaking gigs.
Trump said: "If the Clintons were willing to play this fast and loose with their enterprise when they weren't in the White House, just imagine what they'll do," if they return.
Trump was speaking at a rally in an agricultural space in Springfield, Ohio.
It's his first of a trio of rallies across the must-win state on Thursday.
---
2:45 p.m.
Hillary Clinton says first lady Michelle Obama's voice is needed in this election "more than ever."
Clinton and Mrs. Obama are appearing together at a rally in North Carolina, drawing one of the Democratic nominee's largest crowds of the general election. It's their first joint event of the 2016 campaign.
Mrs. Obama has emerged as one of Clinton's most effective surrogates, despite her well-known disdain for politics. She's passionately defended Clinton's experience and strongly condemning her opponent Donald Trump as divisive and unprepared.
Clinton says the outcome of the November election will determine whether the country builds on the legacy of President Barack Obama's eight years in the White House.
---
1:50 p.m.
The latest batch of hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign highlights her staff's shock and anger after news broke that she used a private email server as secretary of state.
The emails were among those released Thursday by Wikileaks. The group has been releasing thousands of stolen emails from Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.
In one email, Neera Tanden, now a member of Clinton's transition team, questioned whether the person who told Clinton she could use private email has "been drawn and quartered."
In another, Podesta asks campaign manager Robby Mook if he had "any idea of the depth of this story." Mook replied: "Nope." He said that email issue had been raised before, but they "were told that everything was taken care of."
---
1:30 p.m.
Donald Trump's dubious claim the presidential election is "rigged" has taken root among his supporters.
That's according to a new Associated Press-GfK poll. It finds that 64 percent of Trump's supporters say they're more likely to have serious doubts about the accuracy of the vote count if the Republican nominee is not the victor.
By contrast, 69 percent of Hillary Clinton's supporters say they'll accept the outcome if Trump wins. Only 30 percent of the Democratic nominee's backers express a reluctance to accept the results if she loses on Election Day.
Overall, 77 percent of likely voters say they'll accept the legitimacy of the results if Trump wins, while 70 percent say the same of a Clinton win.
--
1:20 p.m.
Tim Kaine is tying Donald Trump's business record to the decline in steel jobs in Lorain, Ohio.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee was campaigning in the town Thursday. He said about 1,200 steel jobs there have been lost due to competition from China. Hillary Clinton frequently dings Trump for using Chinese steel to build his business empire.
Kaine said Trump isn't being truthful when he promises to be tough on China and create more American jobs.
He said: "If you look at the record and you look at the words, it should tell you the words don't mean anything."
The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the 1,200 lost-jobs figure in March.
