October 25, 2016 11:48 PM

The Latest: Filmmaker won't be charged in homicide

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

The Latest on a San Francisco filmmaker who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Prosecutors won't file criminal charges against a San Francisco filmmaker and community activist who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2dHyYsf ) Tuesday that the district attorney has found insufficient evidence to immediately press charges against Kevin Epps.

Epps was arrested on suspicion of murder Monday after police found a 45-year-old man shot to death in his house. The Chronicle says friends and family identified him as Marcus Polk and indicated the men were acquaintances.

The 48-year-old Epps is best known for his 2001 movie "Straight Outta Hunters Point," which explored the devastation of the San Francisco neighborhood where he was raised.

