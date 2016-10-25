Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem opens Starbucks in Miami

Monday night was all about the caffeine.
Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem hosted a preview of his new Starbucks location, which officially opens at Jackson Memorial Medical Center Nov. 7, with some of his closest friends and colleagues like NBA legend Alonzo Mourning, coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley.
Riley was milling about the space sipping on a cocktail called the Cinni-Pumpkin Collins (pumpkin vodka with Cinnabon liquor, Starbucks dark roast and a pinch of cinnamon).
“I usually don’t drink coffee at this time of the day but this is really delicious,” said Riley of the adult beverage that was made specifically for the party. “That cinnamon kind of does the trick.”
Spoelstra said he was a big fan of Starbucks, but keeps it simple.
“I never look at the menu or the seasonal offerings,” said Spoelstra. “Like all that pumpkin or fancy stuff. I barely look at the menu.”
Wife of one year, Nicki Sapp, offered Spoelstra’s usual order: Regular coffee with a couple of ice cubes (to keep down the temperature) and a dash of cream.
“Every morning it’s the same — pretty easy,” informed Sapp, a former Heat dancer, adding that his breakfast is “blueberry oatmeal with all the toppings.”
As for Haslem’s poison? A dirty chai — that’s three shots of espresso, milk (2 percent), and five pumps each of hazelnut and vanilla syrups.
Other topics besides coffee were discussed — namely the Miami Heat, which is entering a basketball season without one of its most major players, Dwyane Wade-less.
Spoelstra didn’t seem worried in the least.
“Udonis is great— one of the best — he’s our captain and he’s kind of carrying the torch.”
During the event, Haslem and his JFC Miami franchise partner Ramona D. Hall presented a donation of $10,000 to Jackson Health Foundation. JFC Miami-operated Einstein Bros. Bagels next door will open Nov. 14.
