October 18, 2016 4:53 PM

Pitbull slammed for inappropriate comments on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Madeleine Marr

In this crazy political climate (with talk of p---y grabbing getting people fired), wouldn’t it be prudent for men to scale back on inappropriate sexual comments for a bit?

Hmm, Pitbull sure didn’t Monday night on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Mr. 305 was a guest on the ABC reality competition, celebrating Latin Night live.

At first, the Miami rapper behaved and pulled off a fine performance of “Greenlight” with two other Miami folks, FloRida and Lunch Money Lewis.

But when it came to judging duties, Pit seemed to um, enjoy, Jana Kramer’s moves a little too much.

Kramer snagged a perfect score for her all-wet Argentine tango with partner Gleb Savchenko; they performed to a rendition of Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself.”

“It’s getting hot in here right now,” he said pulling off his jacket.

Mr. Worldwide couldn’t keep his thoughts to himself telling the country music artist, “If you want, you can go ahead and throw that dress over.”

“If you need a cold shower it’s still available,” host Tom Bergeron told Pitbull.

Some social media users were not amused.

