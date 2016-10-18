Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez: the anti Brangelina

Marc Anthony always puts on a really good show. And we expect nothing less from the salsa great’s concert at AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 18.
What we also could expect: a surprise visit from his ex wife, Jennifer Lopez.
The power couple split split back in 2011 after seven years of marriage.
But the two are collaborating on a Spanish language album. And now that J.Lo is single again — thanks to Casper Smart being allegedly unfaithful yet again — the entertainment powerhouse likely needs Anthony in her life now more than ever.
She told Access Hollywood last month that he still loves the father of her twins, Max and Emme, 8. He is currently married to model Shannon De Lima; his third wife is almost 20 years his junior.
“When we sing together, when they see us together, knowing our history, it brings a certain nostalgia,” J.Lo said. “They know we care about each other and still love each other. We have two kids together and they love to see that things are good between us.”
How cute was their recent Snapchat video?
This duo could teach a thing or two to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who seem to be going through the divorce from hell.
