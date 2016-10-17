Can he take the heat? DJ Irie to be the subject of celebrity roast

Need some laughs amid this crazy political season? Miami Heat courtside reporter Jason Jackson will preside over the first annual Jax Celebrity Roast on Saturday night at the EPIC hotel in downtown Miami.
Who will be on the butcher block? One of today’s most omnipresent local celebrities from the sports and entertainment world: DJ Irie.
Iconic comedians and entertainment personalities, each picked for their, until now, classified personal information and willingness to uncover Irie’s darkest misfortunes, will include former
Among those doing the verbal assaulting: former “Saturday Night Live” Finesse Mitchell; comedian and creator/executive producer of BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood” Chris Spencer; entertainment anchor and host of VH1’s “Dating Naked,” Rocsi Diaz; and Miami’s own Hits 97.3 radio host, DJ Laz.
No feelings will be spared, according to Jackson.
“Not even I will be privy to the material being prepared for his ruin, and cameras will not be allowed inside the event,” he says, “giving an indication of how unpredictable and uncensored the roast will be.”
Tickets at www.JaxCelebrityRoast.com; proceeds during the inaugural event will benefit Irie Foundation.
Comments