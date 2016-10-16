Small Texas church congregation trying to fund repairs

The small congregation of historic Central Texas church popular with photographers and artists is working to raise money for repairs to save the building.
The Waco Tribune-Herald (http://bit.ly/2e68svt ) reports that most Sundays, 10 to 15 people worship at St. Paul United Church of Christ near Marlin. And with efforts including bake sales and grant requests, they're looking to raise the money to make sure the building constructed in 1920 is structurally stable.
Waco architect B.J. "Billy" Greaves says that for now, the basement demands attention and putting it on the path to stability will cost more than $300,000.
The fundraising campaign's treasurer is Eileen Vanous, a lifelong member of the church. The 84-year-old says, "We cannot let this building go down."
The church was founded in 1894 by German immigrants.
