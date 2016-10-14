Joanna Krupa appears nude in Miami Beach

It’s her prerogative!
Joanna Krupa left little, wait, NOTHING to the imagination Thursday with a daring Instagram post.
Standing on a terrace overlooking Miami Beach, the former “Real Housewives of Miami” star appears in profile, completely naked. The Calvin Harris song “This is What You Came For” plays in the background.
It has close to 700,000 views and a mixed bag of comments, some we cannot publish here.
Krupa, who appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” back in the day is known for her attention-getting tactics (especially for PETA), but this post may be straddling the line of indecent exposure. Or not?
Hard to tell in this political climate what is right and wrong anymore.
The caption is promotional in nature: “Enjoying the view during my Cover shoot w @alessandrafioriniphotography and@nadjaatwal w @tonyyateshairface. Using @body_blendz new body oil.#loveyourself #fitness #confidence #saynotohate #allnatural #joannakrupa#nude #nofilterneeded
Comments