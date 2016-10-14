People

October 14, 2016 12:57 PM

Joanna Krupa appears nude in Miami Beach

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

It’s her prerogative!

Joanna Krupa left little, wait, NOTHING to the imagination Thursday with a daring Instagram post.

Standing on a terrace overlooking Miami Beach, the former “Real Housewives of Miami” star appears in profile, completely naked. The Calvin Harris song “This is What You Came For” plays in the background.

It has close to 700,000 views and a mixed bag of comments, some we cannot publish here.

Krupa, who appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” back in the day is known for her attention-getting tactics (especially for PETA), but this post may be straddling the line of indecent exposure. Or not?

Hard to tell in this political climate what is right and wrong anymore.

The caption is promotional in nature: “Enjoying the view during my Cover shoot w @alessandrafioriniphotography and@nadjaatwal w @tonyyateshairface. Using @body_blendz new body oil.#loveyourself #fitness #confidence #saynotohate #allnatural #joannakrupa#nude #nofilterneeded

Related content

People

Comments

Videos

Bob Dylan wins Nobel Prize in Literature

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos