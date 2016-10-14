Miami hair stylist tells you what’s hot, what’s not

Want to have the “in” hairstyle for fall? We’ve got one word for you: Balayage.
Say what?
The freehand coloring technique is actually a blast from the past — developed in France in the 1970s — and uses no foils or caps. Rather, dye is delicately painted on to create a more natural-looking effect, according to Miami stylist Gabriel Samra.
“Balayage is very easy to maintain because you don’t get a solid root line as the hair grows, which allows you to go longer between color appointments,” says Samra, who has an eponymous salon at 2270 Coral Way. “Traditional foil highlights may require monthly salon visits for retouching whereas balayage may require a visit to a salon every three or four months.”
What other hot trends are you seeing?
The year 2016 has been all about individuality when it comes to hair. The dominant hair trends are the “wob” — or wavy bob — and super long hair , but I mean serious length. Whether embellished, slicked back, pulled high and tight or worn down in loose waves, the super long hairstyle is on celebrities, runways and red carpets. Start growing out your bobs and lobs because long hair is back and cooler than ever.
In your opinion, which celebrities have great hair?
Sofia Vergara has beautiful hair, and it’s such a main focus. You can tell she puts so much effort into maintaining its health and length. I love Christina Aguilera’s hair because she has so much fun with color. She isn’t afraid to experiment going from bleached blonde to black to red. I also love Eva Mendes’ mane. She keeps her look consistent in such a timeless, classic way, with thick, full voluminous blowouts, and she maintains her color as a way to complement her gorgeous skin tone.
What is an ideal style for Miami women?
Miami is such a modern, chic city blended with so many different cultures from all over the world, so it’s hard to define one particular style. Ultimately, a woman needs to rock a look that goes with her personal style and what she feels comfortable in, especially in Miami where the weather is a big factor, compared to other cities where rain and humidity aren’t as prevalent. What I can tell you is that women here are always looking fierce.
