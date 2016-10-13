5 things you didn’t know about Sarah Silverman

Seeing Sarah Silverman do standup Saturday night at Hard Rock Live? here are a few things you may not know about the sharp-tongued comedienne:
1. Fresh out of the gate: Like many comics, Silverman, a native of New Hampshire, got her start on “Saturday Night Live,” joining the NBC show briefly as a writer and cast member in 1993 when she was just 22. Fellow cast members were Al Franken, Julia Sweeney, Phil Hartman, Chris Farley, Mike Myers, Adam Sandler and David Spade. She told The Huffington Post in 2013 the reason she was eventually fired: “I wrote not a single funny sketch, so that might have something to do with it.”
2. Some of her stuff is NSFW (Not Safe for Work): Silverman became known for material that wasn’t exactly politically correct. In her first autobiographical one-woman show turned movie, “Jesus is Magic,” she managed to make jokes about cancer, AIDS and 9/11. Late film critic Roger Ebert gave her a pass, though, due to her charm: “The disconnect between what she says and how she says it is part of the effect. If she were crass and vulgar, her material would be insupportable.”
3. Romance in the limelight: The statuesque brunette has had a few high profile relationships. Past boyfriends include late night host Jimmy Kimmel and “Masters of Sex” costar Michael Sheen. But Silverman has voiced her disapproval of marriage many times: In 2014, her tweet said it all: “Why would I want the [government] involved in my love life? Ew. It’s barbaric.”
4. Going to the dark side: Silverman has talked openly about suffering from depression and manages it by taking “small doses of Zoloft,” plus therapy. She told Glamour in 2014 that her creativity is not affected; in fact, the opposite is true. “The dark years and those ups and downs — chemical and otherwise — have always informed my work. I believe being a comedian is about exposing yourself, warts and all.”
5. Scary health issue: Last summer, Silverman wrote on Facebook that she was “insanely lucky to be alive,” after ending up in the intensive care unit for five days with a potentially life threatening bacterial infection called epiglottitis. The condition occurs when a small cartilage that covers your windpipe is inflamed and blocks the flow of air. “I spent the first two days home kind of free-falling from the meds / lack of meds and the paralyzing realization that nothing matters,” the post read. “Luckily that was followed by the motivating revelation that nothing matters.”
Info: 8 p.m. Saturday; Hard Rock Live, 5747 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 866-502-7529; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 via ticketmaster.com.
