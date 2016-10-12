People

October 12, 2016 11:21 AM

Gabrielle Union sues over ‘Being Mary Jane’ contract

By Madeleine Marr

Bad blood between BET and Gabrielle Union.

The actress, aka Mrs. Dwyane Wade, is suing Black Entertainment Television, over money.

Yep, her salary.

Union, a former Miami resident who now resides in Chicago thanks to her husband’s new NBA job, alleges that her employers wants to combine the fourth and fifth seasons of her series “Being Mary Jane” into one season, so that they can cut back on her pay.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

In a statement, a BET spokeswoman says the network believes it is contractually within its rights.

