List of winners in the 2016 UISAPA contest

The Salt Lake Tribune, The Lewiston Tribune in Lewiston, Idaho, and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News in Moscow, Idaho were named the winners Tuesday in the general excellence category of the Utah Idaho Spokane Associated Press Association's annual news contest.
Barbara Christiansen of the Daily Herald in Provo, Utah, won the William H. Cowles III Memorial Award for public service reporting for her examination of suicide in Utah County, a project that the judges called comprehensive, powerful and informative.
Top investigative honors for newspapers over 300,000 weekly circulation went to Nate Carlisle of the Salt Lake Tribune for an examination of a cement company with ties to a polygamous group.
Newspapers competed in three size divisions: for newspapers under 100,000 weekly circulation; papers of 100,000 to 299,999 weekly circulation; and papers over 300,000 weekly circulation.
Here is a complete list of winners in the 2016 contest:
DIVISION I - Circulation Under 100,000
GENERAL EXCELLENCE
1st — Staff, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
2nd — Staff, The Herald Journal
3rd — Bonner County Daily Bee
BEAT REPORTING
1st — Samantha Malott, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
2nd — Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee
3rd — Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee
EDITORIALS
1st —Lee Rozen, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
2nd — Devin Rokyta, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
3rd —No winner
FEATURE PHOTO
1st —Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee," If You Saw A Heat Wave, Would You Wave Back? "
2nd —Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Soccer Jump"
3rd — Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal, "Barbie Crash"
FEATURE STORY
1st —David Gunter, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Documentary chronicles treks to honor fallen soldiers"
2nd — Jeffery DeMoss, The Herald Journal, " Graffiti and Art: A glimmer of hope "
3rd —David Gunter, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Former POW returning to Japan"
GENERAL NEWS PHOTO
1st — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, " Fly me to the moon"
2nd — John Zsiray, The Herald Journal, "Hackathon Fuel"
3rd —Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Ride of Silence"
GENERAL REPORTING
1st — Amy Macavinta, The Herald Journal, "Beauty and Grace: Spirited girl inspires others after dog attack "
2nd — Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee, "All Aboard"
3rd —Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Special Delivery"
GRAPHIC ARTIST
1st — No winner
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
HEADLINE WRITING
1st — No winner
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
1st — No winner
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
ONLINE: BREAKING NEWS
1st — No winner
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
ONLINE: GENERAL EXCELLENCE
1st —No winner
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
ONLINE: SPECIAL PACKAGE
1st — Universe (BYU), Donovan Baltich
2nd —Universe (BYU), Lucy Schouten
3rd —No winner
PERSONAL COLUMN
1st — Charles McCollum, The Herald Journal
2nd —Samantha Malott, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
3rd —No winner
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
1st — No winner
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
PICTURE STORY/PHOTO ESSAY
1st —Caroline Lobsinger, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Happy Birthday, America"
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
PORTFOLIO
1st — Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News
2nd —Eli, Lucero, The Herald Journal
3rd —No winner
PORTRAIT
1st —John Zsiray, The Herald Journal, "Frosty Sheriff"
2nd —No winner
3rd — No winner
REVIEWS
1st — No winner
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
SERIES OR SPECIAL PROJECTS
1st —Staff, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Too Young"
2nd — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Weight Room Confidential"
3rd —Kjersten Johnson, Erica Palmer, Cassidy Hansen, Jenna Barratt, Universe (BYU), "Parliament of the World's Religions"
SPORTS COLUMN
1st — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee
2nd —Alex Clark, Universe (BYU)
3rd —No winner
SPORTS FEATURE
1st — Travis Mortensen, Universe (BYU), "More to coaching than money, coaches, players say"
2nd — Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Deary's Anderson named Daily News Player of the Year"
3rd — Tom Hager, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "WSU's Taylor Taliulu completes long journey; Senior overcame plenty of obstacles to finish WSU career"
SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO
1st —John Zsiray, The Herald Journal, "Little Lifter"
2nd —Eli Lucero, The Herald Journal, "Cycling Fan"
3rd —Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Jubilation"
SPORTS PHOTO
1st —Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Idaho Soccer"
2nd — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Diving effort"
3rd — Eric Plummer, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Hit the Water"
SPOT NEWS PHOTO
1st —Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Hoax Threatens Violence"
2nd —Geoff Crimmins, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Car in House"
3rd — No winner
SPOT NEWS STORY
1st — Keith Kinnaird, Bonner County Daily Bee, "Hoax Threatens Violence"
2nd —Stacie Faulk, Whitney Hales, Universe (BYU), "BYU Paris study abroad students safe after terror attack"
3rd —Allie Arnell, Universe (BYU), "Religion scholar protests BYU Honor Code"
SPOT SPORTS STORY
1st —Clayton Gefre, The Herald Journal, "'Sitting Ducks"
2nd — No Winner
3rd — No Winner
SPOT SPORTS STORY CR 1
1st —Tom Hager, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Clutch Cougars work magic again; Falk, WSU cool under pressure, upset UCLA, ranked for first time since 2006"
2nd — Josh Babcock, Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Two Idaho football players identified in VandalStore shoplifting incident"
3rd — Michael-Shawn Dugar, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, "Over the hump: Idaho grabs first victory of season; Defensive stand helps Vandals hold off Wofford 41-38 in shootout"
DIVISION II - Circulation 100,000 to 299,999
GENERAL EXCELLENCE
1st — Staff, The Lewiston Tribune
2nd —Staff, The Spectrum
3rd — Staff, The Times-News
BEAT REPORTING
1st —Alex Riggins, The Times-News
2nd —Kevin Jenkins, The Spectrum
3rd —David Ashby, Idaho State Journal
EDITORIALS
1st —Staff, Idaho State Journal
2nd —Matt Christensen, The Times-News
3rd — Phil Bridges, Idaho Press-Tribune
FEATURE PHOTO
1st —Kyle Mills, Lewiston Tribune, "New Friend"
2nd —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Americana"
3rd —Greg Kreller, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Baad traffic"
FEATURE STORY
1st —Brian Passey, The Spectrum, "Saying goodbye: The final year in the Adams Theatre"
2nd —Eric Quitugua, The Times-News, "Craters of the Moon Prepares NASA for Mars"
3rd —Kevin Jenkins, The Spectrum, "JROTC applauds first female cadet pilot, youngest pilot"
GENERAL NEWS PHOTO
1st —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Srebrenica Genocide Commemoration"
2nd —Stephen Reiss, The Times-News, "Gay Marriage"
3rd —Stephen Reiss, The Times-News, "Accidental Shootings"
GENERAL REPORTING
1st — Jeff Selle, Maureen Dolan, Coeur D'Alene Press, "Black like me?"
2nd —Nathan Brown, The Times-News, "Idaho Wilds: 3 New Wilderness Areas Spark Toll Talk, Mountain Biker Dejection"
3rd —Michael H. O'Donnell, Idaho State Journal, "Pocatello cat has one family too many"
GRAPHIC ARTIST
1st —Josh Friesen, Idaho State Journal
2nd —Danae Lenz, Idaho State Journal
3rd —No winner
HEADLINE WRITING
1st — No winner
2nd —No winner
3rd — No winner
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
1st — Court Mann, Daily Herald, "The 'Provo Rocks' T-shirts were originally stock images - are the right people getting credit?"
2nd —David Ashby, Idaho State Journal, "How could a 2-year-old vanish without a trace?" and "Could Yellowstone parks supervolcano erupt soon?"
3rd — No winner
ONLINE: BREAKING NEWS
1st —No winner
2nd — No winner
3rd — No winner
ONLINE: GENERAL EXCELLENCE
1st —Staff, The Times-News
2nd — Staff, Lewiston Tribune
3rd — Staff, The Spectrum
ONLINE: SPECIAL PACKAGE
1st —Virginia Hutchins, Kyle Hansen, The Times-News, "Our Idaho"
2nd —No winner
3rd —No winner
PERSONAL COLUMN
1st —Michael H. O'Donnell, Idaho State Journal
2nd —Billie Johnson, Idaho State Journal
3rd —Josh Friesen, Idaho State Journal
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
1st —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Baller"
2nd — No winner
3rd — No winner
PICTURE STORY/PHOTO ESSAY
1st —Chris Caldwell, The Spectrum, "Hildale flash flood"
2nd — No winner
3rd — No winner
PORTFOLIO
1st —Chris Caldwell, The Spectrum
2nd —No winner
3rd — No winner
PORTRAIT
1st —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Got Game?"
2nd —Stephen Reiss, The Times-News, "Marie Benally"
3rd —No winner
SERIES OR SPECIAL PROJECTS
1st —Cathy Allred, Danielle Downs, Daily Herald, "They Served With Honor - Vietnam"
2nd —Staff, Lewiston Tribune, "Mental health services in crisis"
3rd —Devin Heilman, Coeur D'Alene Press, "Touched by Alzheimer's"
SPORTS COLUMN
1st —John Wustrow, Idaho Press-Tribune
2nd — Justin Giles, The Spectrum
3rd — No winner
SPORTS FEATURE
1st —Dale Grummert, Lewiston Tribune, "What impact football?"
2nd —Bradley Guire, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Masks for softball infielders"
3rd —Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal, "Brigham City pitcher back on his feet after taking blow to head" and "Unfinished business: Aberdeen looks to win its first state football championship"
SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO
1st — Jud Burkett, The Spectrum, "St. George Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championships"
2nd — Chris Caldwell, The Spectrum, "UHSRA Rodeo"
3rd — Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Beat Pete"
SPORTS PHOTO
1st —Greg Kreller, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Grand entry"
2nd —Kyle Mills, Lewiston Tribune, "Celebration Time"
3rd —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "Jubilation"
SPOT NEWS PHOTO
1st —Adam Eschbach, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Celebration Park wildfire"
2nd —Drew Nash, The Times-News, "FORE!"
3rd —Jud Burkett, The Spectrum, "Motorhome fire"
SPOT NEWS STORY
1st —Michael H. O'Donnell, Idaho State Journal, "Getting robbed while he's down: Pocatello man has money stolen while suffering heart attack in front of home"
2nd —Barbara Christiansen, Katie England, Kurt Hanson, Genelle Pugmire, Daily Herald, "Eagle Mountain standoff ends in suicide, man connected to possible Orem homicide"
3rd —Kevin Jenkins, The Spectrum, "Victim of Wednesday's fatal fall identified"
SPOT SPORTS STORY
1st —Madison Guernsey, Idaho State Journal, "Dreams dashed: Aberdeens 1st state football title will have to wait, Grangeville upends Tigers for 2A championship"
2nd —Jeff Papworth, Idaho State Journal, "Batboy with Down syndrome ignites Poky from the dugout" and "Snake River holds off No. 1 Sugar- Salem 60-53"
SPOT SPORTS STORY CR 2
1st — B.J. Rains, Idaho Press-Tribune, "Magical, Again"
2nd — Justin Giles, The Spectrum, "Snow Canyon stuns Herriman, wins state rugby"
3rd —No winner
REVIEWS
1st —Matthew Jacobson, The Spectrum
2nd —Cassidy Robinson, Idaho State Journal
3rd —Jennifer Bauer, Lewiston Tribune
DIVISION III - Circulation over 300,000
GENERAL EXCELLENCE
1st — Staff, The Salt Lake Tribune
2nd — Staff, Deseret News
3rd —No winner
BEAT REPORTING
1st —Nicholas Deshais, The Spokesman-Review
2nd —Rachel Alexander, The Spokesman-Review
3rd —Benjamin Wood, The Salt Lake Tribune
EDITORIALS
1st — George Pyle, The Salt Lake Tribune
2nd — Jay Evensen, Deseret News
3rd — No winner
FEATURE PHOTO
1st —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "Cleaning the Tank"
2nd —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "StormRider"
3rd —No winner
FEATURE STORY
1st —Peggy Fletcher Stack, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Transgender and Mormon"
2nd —Lois M. Collins, Deseret News, "When growing old the way you want and reality catch up to each other"
3rd —Eric Schulzke, Deseret News, "One prisoner's plea for help pulls a potent redemption program out of the shadows"
GENERAL NEWS PHOTO
1st —Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, "Goodbye Kiss"
2nd —Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, "The Dunk!"
3rd —Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, "Fallen Son!"
GENERAL REPORTING
1st —Chandra Johnson, Deseret News, "Parents, meet the competition for your child's body image"
2nd —Rocky Barker, The Idaho Statesman, "How the wilderness was won"
3rd —Becky Kramer, The Spokesman-Review, "A New Treaty"
GRAPHIC ARTIST
1st — No winner
2nd — No winner
3rd — No winner
HEADLINE WRITING
1st — No winner
2nd — No winner
3rd — No winner
INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING
1st —Nate Carlisle, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Cementing a financial footing for the FLDS"
2nd —Audrey Dutton, The Idaho Statesman, "Inside our hospitals: What we know from sealed St. Luke's trial documents"
3rd —Audrey Dutton, Zach Kyle, The Idaho Statesman, "High and dry: Boise businessman leaves wake of unfinished boats"
ONLINE: GENERAL EXCELLENCE
1st — Staff, The Salt Lake Tribune
2nd —Staff, Deseret News
3rd — No winner
ONLINE: SPECIAL PACKAGE
1st — Staff, The Salt Lake Tribune, The Legacy of Joe Hill
2nd — Staff, Deseret News, "What you need to know about the Utah State Prison relocation"
3rd — Brennan Smith, Amy Lewis, Antonio Ramirez, Kevin Winters Morriss, The Salt Lake Tribune, "All access pass: How Utah's top sports teams prepare to play"
PERSONAL COLUMN
1st —Robert Kirby, The Salt Lake Tribune
2nd — George Pyle, The Salt Lake Tribune
3rd — Lois M Collins, Deseret News
PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
1st — No winner
2nd — No winner
3rd — No winner
PICTURE STORY/PHOTO ESSAY
1st —Laura Seitz, Deseret News, "The People's Pope"
2nd —Scott G Winterton, Deseret News, "Lost in the flood"
3rd —Jeffrey Allred, Deseret News, "Paralympian"
PORTFOLIO
1st —Ravell Call, Deseret News
2nd — Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3rd —Jeffrey Allred, Deseret News
PORTRAIT
1st —Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, "Bhutanese Refugee"
2nd —Francisco Kjolseth, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Ballerina"
3rd —Chris Detrick, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Fire Dancers"
REVIEWS
1st — Josh Terry, Deseret News
2nd — Rachel Brutsch, Deseret News
3rd — Sean P. Means, The Salt Lake Tribune
SERIES OR SPECIAL PROJECTS
1st —Marjorie Cortez, Lois M. Collins, Deseret News, "100 deadly of summer"
2nd —Chandra Johnson, Deseret News, "Mass shooting series"
3rd —McKenzie Romero, Emiley Morgan, Deseret News, "What you should know about child abuse in Utah"
SPORTS COLUMN
1st — Brad Rock, Deseret News
2nd —Gordon Monson, The Salt Lake Tribune
3rd —Amy Donaldson, Deseret News
SPORTS FEATURE
1st —Amy Donaldson, Deseret News, "Women's football team helps Mormon family tackle conflicts over son's sexuality"
2nd —Amy Donaldson, Deseret News, "Boxing champ Gene Fullmer: An ordinary family with an extraordinary life and legacy"
3rd —Matthew Piper, The Salt Lake Tribune, "The life and death of Jackson Vroman"
SPORTS PHOTO
1st — Jeffrey Allred, Deseret News, "Bull Rider"
2nd —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "Hard Foul"
3rd —Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Homerun"
SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO
1st —Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, "Warm-ups"
2nd — Chris Detrick, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Romney versus Holyfield"
3rd —Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, "Champs"
SPOT NEWS PHOTO
1st —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "Boy Lost in Wilderness"
2nd —Ravell Call, Deseret News, "SWAT"
3rd —Katherine Jones, The Idaho Statesman, "Boise homeless camp disbanded"
SPOT NEWS STORY
1st —Pat Reavy, Deseret News, "Rescuing Baby Lily"
2nd —Cynthia Sewell, The Idaho Statesman, "Idaho ranchers wife: I saw them murder my husband"
3rd —Erica Curless, Tyler Tjomsland, The Spokesman-Review, "Nature's Toll"
SPOT SPORTS STORY
1st —Matthew Piper, The Salt Lake Tribune, "Script change USC downs Utah"
2nd —Kyle Goon, The Salt Lake Tribune, "A big Garden party"
3rd — Dirk Facer, Deseret News, "Garden party: Utes upset No. 7 Duke in New York City"
WILLIAM H. COWLES III MEMORIAL AWARD FOR PUBLIC SERVICE
1st —Barbara Christiansen, Daily Herald, "A Cry For Help - Suicide In Utah County"
2nd — Staff, The Times-News, "Refugees in the Magic Valley"
3rd — Staff, The Spectrum, "Battling homelessness with #StepUpSTG"
