People

October 7, 2016 3:39 PM

Girl power: Camila Cabello designs her first charity T shirt

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

GIRL POWER

Sounds worth it to us, for sure: Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello has helped design a limited-edition tee for International Day of the Girl, dedicated to highlighting the barriers young women face, on Tuesday. The so-called Love Only shirt, $24.99, is black and has the Miami native’s signature plus a picture of her eyes. It will be available through Oct. 18, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Save the Children at represent.com/camila. “Love Only is an important concept to me,” said Cabello, a Miami native. “It’s all about uplifting ourselves and supporting others.” There’s also a super cute hoodie for $39.99.

Related content

People

Comments

Videos

Concert-goer tries to climb Kanye West's floating stage

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos