Girl power: Camila Cabello designs her first charity T shirt

GIRL POWER
Sounds worth it to us, for sure: Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello has helped design a limited-edition tee for International Day of the Girl, dedicated to highlighting the barriers young women face, on Tuesday. The so-called Love Only shirt, $24.99, is black and has the Miami native’s signature plus a picture of her eyes. It will be available through Oct. 18, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Save the Children at represent.com/camila. “Love Only is an important concept to me,” said Cabello, a Miami native. “It’s all about uplifting ourselves and supporting others.” There’s also a super cute hoodie for $39.99.
