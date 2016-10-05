Charlie Puth dedicates Miami concert to Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez

Why do we heart Charlie Puth so much?
Because for a big-time pop star, he remains ever humble — and so not flashy.
The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (feat. Selena Gomez, who was not present as she is in rehab) singer admitted to the audience Tuesday night at his Fillmore concert in Miami Beach that he was wearing the same shirt he slept in.
The 22-year-old New Jersey native also told the crowd (many female ones screaming “I love you!”) that he likes to chill out, be normal and go to the Cheesecake Factory for “an avocado egg roll.”
In a truly Miami moment, Puth dedicated his encore song, “See You Again,” to late Marlins pitcher José Fernandez, who was killed in a boating accident last month.
It felt right to dedicate See You Again to José Fernández tonight in Miami. He was with us singing along. Thank you for tonight Miami!— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) October 5, 2016
Puth’s star continues to rise. He announced on Twitter he would be a guest mentor on “The Voice.”
