Teresa Giudice: I’m not a criminal

Want to spend a couple of hours with a bona-fide Bravo star?
Meet “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” castmate Teresa Giudice as she hosts a grand opening party at Inance women’s clothing boutique from 7-9 p.m. on Friday. Just a tip: You may not want to bring up the HBO show “Orange is the New Black.”
After pleading guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014, Teresa was locked up at FCI Danbury in Connecticut, the very same prison where “OITNB” author Piper Kerman did time. The “Turning the Tables” writer and mother of four served 11 months; her husband, Joe Giudice, began his 41-month prison sentence in March.
Teresa told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she does not consider herself a “criminal.”
“I don’t consider myself that,” she said. “I don’t even want to say that word.”
More: info@inanceskincare.com
