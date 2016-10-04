People

October 4, 2016 4:42 PM

What do Pitbull and Donald Trump have in common?

By Madeleine Marr

Mr. Worldwide is going to Winterfest!

The international rap star known as Pitbull, aka Armando Christian Perez, has been announced as the Grand Marshal of the 45th Annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade, to be held on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The rapper will have the honor once held by Donald Trump.

Pit better keep up with his vitamins — the night before is his concert at Hard Rock Live.

For more information on Winterfest and how you can be a participant, call 954-767-0686. Website: winterfestparade.com.

Other celebrities who have pulled marshal duty include Willard Scott, Gary Collins, Dan Marino, Joan Rivers, Regis Philbin, George Hamilton and even Donald Trump (in 2001).

