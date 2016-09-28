People

September 28, 2016 1:49 PM

Goldie Hawn: The key to romantic success is to never get married

By Madeleine Marr

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie could take a few pointers from Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Never get married!

Yes, Hawn says the secret sauce in her relationship is never signing on the dotted line.

The actress has been with the former child star for 33 years. The two met on the set of the movie “Swing Shift” and never looked back.

On Monday, Hawn spoked on the British talk show “Loose Women” saying she would have been divorced long ago if they had made it official legally.

Not getting married “gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.”

