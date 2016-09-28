People

September 28, 2016 12:52 PM

‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweets his favorite ‘SNL’ episode before hosting

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

“Hamilton” fans...wait for it.

Your guy is going on “Saturday Night Live” Oct. 8.

The one and only Lin Manuel Miranda will entertain, no doubt, as the host of the long running NBC comedy show, the network announced Wednesday.

Miranda is of course the creator of the Broadway smash hit, about the first U.S. treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton.

Tickets are going for astronomical amounts for the musical, but tuning into “SNL” is free.

Miranda, 36, tweeted his favorite episode featured Fred Savage.

The year: 1990.

Related content

People

Comments

Videos

Concert-goer tries to climb Kanye West's floating stage

View more video

About Madeleine Marr

Madeleine Marr

@madeleinemarr

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

Entertainment Videos