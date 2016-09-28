‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweets his favorite ‘SNL’ episode before hosting

“Hamilton” fans...wait for it.
Your guy is going on “Saturday Night Live” Oct. 8.
I...have a bit of a week next week. https://t.co/nJv8I9aLzz— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2016
The one and only Lin Manuel Miranda will entertain, no doubt, as the host of the long running NBC comedy show, the network announced Wednesday.
My favorite SNL episode: @thefredsavage, musical guest Technotronic.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 28, 2016
Couldn't believe a kid my age was on SNL. And SO GOOD.
1990.
Miranda is of course the creator of the Broadway smash hit, about the first U.S. treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton.
Tickets are going for astronomical amounts for the musical, but tuning into “SNL” is free.
Miranda, 36, tweeted his favorite episode featured Fred Savage.
The year: 1990.
