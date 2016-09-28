Report: Selena Gomez in rehab for depression

First for the good news: Selena Gomez is very popular. The singer-actress is the most followed celebrity on Instagram, with a whopping 100 million followers.
That’s more than KIM KARDASHIAN, folks. The reality star has 84.6 million, for those keeping track of such things.
Now for the sad news: Gomez isn’t really going to be sharing much on Instagram, and hasn’t for a while now.
She’s in rehab, RadarOnline reports. The center is apparently somewhere on the East Coast and is for women only and is faith based.
The 24-year-old, who suffers from lupus, canceled her Revival tour last month and released a statement saying she wanted “to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”
Perez Hilton says that Justin Bieber’s ex is there for treatment of depression.
Gomez has yet to confirm that she is in a facility.
