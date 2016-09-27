People

September 27, 2016

Christina El Moussa of ‘Flip or Flop’ talks tough birth

By Madeleine Marr

Everything’s fine now, but Christina El Moussa had a rocky road for a while there, Yahoo first reported.

The “Flip or Flop” star gave birth to her second child, baby son Brayden, last September.

“He is absolutely perfect!” she told People after the birth. “He’s such a sweet baby, he hardly cries and he is so cuddly.”

Little did fans know what went on behind the scenes.

 

El Moussa recently opened up on nutritionist Cara Clark’s blog. “Since my delivery with Taylor was so fast and easy, everyone (including myself) thought this labor and delivery would be the same . . . but everything was different.”

The mother of two, who is married to costar Tarek El Moussa, goes on to explain: “I pushed HARD for 2 hours but his shoulders were stuck and his heart rate kept dropping. In the end, I had to go in for an emergency c-section.”

