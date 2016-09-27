All the single men: Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts split

They say bad luck comes in threes...
First Johnny Depp.
Then Brad Pitt.
Now Liev Schreiber.
All are single.
The first two actors aren’t exactly amicable with their exes, Amber Heard and Angelina Jolie, respectively. Both women initiated the divorce filings.
But at least Schreiber, for now, seems to want to be friends with Naomi Watts.
The “Ray Donovan” hunk and Australian “The Ring” star announced Monday that they were splitting after a whopping 11 years together. They have two young sons, 7 and 9.
In a joint statement, the actors said they had “come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple.”
Sounds like a touchy feely Gwyneth Paltrow-Chris Martin kind of uncoupling to us.
For now.
“[I]t is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship.”
Less than a month ago they looked happy on Instagram. But as we all know, social media doesn’t mean a heck of a lot.
Though during the Emmys, when the NYC born actor took son Sasha, 9, as his “date,” Watts was there helping the boy get dressed, as per her Instagram.
A source on the set of of Schreiber’s Showtime series told People: “They have been on the rocks for quite a while.”
