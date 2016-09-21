Amid cheating scandal, Countess LuAnn de Lesseps to wed in Palm Beach

Bring the drama — and the cameras!
“The Real Housewives of New York City” will soon be invading South Florida yet again. Countess LuAnn de Lesseps will be getting hitched on New Year’s Eve to Tom D’Agostino Jr. at an undisclosed (for now) venue in Palm Beach, reports Heavy.com.
We hear her bachelorette party will be somewhere in Miami in October. The only down side to LuAnn’s upcoming nuptials: After the ceremony, the Bravo star will no longer hold her royal title, which she acquired by marriage.
And while we’re on the topic of happily ever after. Let’s hope this one sticks. D’Agostino, who has dated a few of the castmates (hello Ramona and Sonja), cheated on the clothing designer while the ladies were in Miami filming an episode for Season 8 back in March. But awww, she forgave him.
“I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life,” LuAnn, 51, told ET. We love each other. I always say if you can't forgive the people you love, then who can you forgive?”
Is she making a mistake? A lot of her social media followers say yes.
