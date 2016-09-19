Why won’t Kim Kardashian put on some clothes?

Way to get the attention off of the hubby!
Kim Kardashian, who accompanied Kanye West to Miami for his two back to back shows at AmericanAirlines Arena Friday and Saturday nights, made sure that fans knew that her star shines just as bright. On Thursday, Kim K. posed ostensibly nude (at least from the waist up), telling the world that she had just finished a midnight spray tanning session, captioning the post: “Tanorexic.”
TMI? Of course it’s too much information! And, as usual, too much flesh.
But she has recently slimmed down so why not show it off? Though Kardashian’s abs did look, well, abstastic, the truth of the matter...is that we’re not sure they’re exactly authentic. Fabiola Trujillo, co-owner of Sobe Tan, admitted in a Facebook post that she helped embellish the mother of two's six pack.
“While I was spray tanning Kim between layers as she likes to get dark she would go outside and took this snapchat while drying, have to admit spray tan looks pretty awesome on her and even painted her abs while spraying her!!” Trujillo wrote and received some social media hate soon after.
In response, Trujillo wrote that the media altered her words: “Yes they totally twist everything up you know!! but I did enhance her abs through spray tanning, that can be done!” wrote the beautician, adding, “She is in great shape though!”
On Saturday night, accompanying West to his concert, Kim really outdid herself in the outfit department. You couldn’t exactly call what she was wearing a dress — more like a high-slit black bathing suit with sheer veil on the bottom. Oh, sweet Yeezus. When did lingerie become a fashion statement?
Comments